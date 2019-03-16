Red Raider Softball Blanks Murray State in Five

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
Fifth-inning home runs from Taylor Satchell and Kelcy Leach lifted the No. 10/13 Texas Tech softball team (25-1) to an 8-0 run-rule over Murray State, Friday evening at Tiger Softball Complex.
Erin Edmoundson opened up the Tiger Classic with her fifth shutout of the season and the Red Raiders out-hit the Racers 6-3. Sophomore Heaven Burton led the lineup with a perfect 2-for-2 day at the plate.
Edmoundson tossed five complete innings and fanned four Racers in her 11th start this season.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Tech tallied one hit in the top of the first, but the Red Raiders struggled to score in the first two innings. However, Tech broke its silence in the top of the third when Leach was nailed in the arm by a pitch.
Miranda Padilla game in to run at first and a misplayed fielder’s choice put the freshman on third base. In the next at-bat, Burton lifted a sacrifice fly to deep left field and Padilla scored on the play to give the Red Raiders a 1-0 lead.
A three-run top of the fourth added some separation for the Red Raiders. Pinch runner Peyton Blythe and Breanna Russell showed their speed with a double steal and Satchell produced an RBI single to short that pushed across Tech’s second run of the game.
Leach earned her second free trip of the day to load the bases and, after Murray State starter Grace Vaughn issued her third walk of the inning to pinch hitter Morgan Hornback, all four runners advanced to make it a 3-0 game in favor of the Red Raiders.
Immediately after the Racers sent reliever Ellison Barrett to the circle, Burton gave Tech a 4-0 advantage with an RBI single to short – her second hit of the day.
Tech powered four more runs off Barrett in the top of the fifth thanks to two-run blasts from both Satchell and Leach.
The Red Raiders held an 8-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth and Edmoundson clinched the run rule with a grounder, strikeout and game-ending fly ball to Burton in left. With the win, Edmoundson improved to 13-1 and the Red Raiders moved to 25-1 on the season.
COMING UP NEXT
