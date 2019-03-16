Red Raiders to Host Watch Party at 4ORE! Golf

The Red Raiders (26-6) are ranked No. 7 in the nation after winning the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship for the first time in program history. The team will enter the national tournament having won 11 of its last 13 games and the program will be making its 17th appearance in the tournament. The program will also be making trips to the tournament in back-to-back years for the fourth time in its history with the last time coming in the 2004 and 2005 seasons. Under head coach Chris Beard, Texas Tech advanced to the NCAA Elite Eight last season for the first time in program history. The first and second rounds of the NCAA tournament is scheduled to begin on March 21 and the NCAA Final Four being held on April 6 & 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota at the U.S. Bank Stadium.