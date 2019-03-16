Spring Storms On The Horizon

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - While chilly, the day otherwise has been pleasant, and you can expect more of the same this evening. You may have noticed the cloud cover has gradually been thickening through the afternoon. The clouds are associated with a compact low-pressure area over southern New Mexico drifting east-northeast. It earlier today produced snowfall which snarled traffic on highways near Las Cruces. The low is moving our way. Read on for what this may mean for our area.