170 Texas Tech medical students participate in national “Match Day”

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Friday, 170 Texas Tech Health Science Center’s (TTUHSC) School Of Medicine students participated in match day. Each student was given a sealed envelope with a letter inside. This letter told the student where they will complete their residency. Going along with a national tradition celebrated for more than 65 years, medical students opened their letters at 11 o’clock.
Logan Adams is a fourth-year medical student. He said it’s a stressful time as they wait to open their letters. “It’s kind of unknown. there are so many years leading up to this day and you kind of go through all the different possibilities that it could be and kind of what your life is going to look like. so, to finally have something concrete thing is nerve wracking, but it’s exciting.”
Niki Parikh is also a fourth-year. She will be doing her residency in Urology at the Mayo Clinic. She said she got her inspiration for the medical field after going to watch surgeries with her dad, a Lubbock anesthesiologist. “It was just something I dad I really want to come to the O.R. with you. I just kind of want to see what you do. I just remember him taking me when I was 10 or 11. I remember just thinking, ‘wow surgery seems pretty cool. Maybe this is something I can go into one day.’”
Adams helped at Lubbock Impact’s free medical clinic for four years. “I was on the leadership team of the free clinic which is the student run clinic by school of medicine students and our clinic is for folks who are uninsured.”
All of these Red Raiders will now go out across the nation to finish what they set out to do, helping others. “It’s just an exciting environment. It’s great to see where all my friends are going” said Parikh. “They’re all incredible people and I can’t wait to see what the future holds for each and every one of them.”
