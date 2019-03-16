170 Texas Tech medical students participate in national “Match Day”

Niki Parikh is also a fourth-year. She will be doing her residency in Urology at the Mayo Clinic. She said she got her inspiration for the medical field after going to watch surgeries with her dad, a Lubbock anesthesiologist. “It was just something I dad I really want to come to the O.R. with you. I just kind of want to see what you do. I just remember him taking me when I was 10 or 11. I remember just thinking, ‘wow surgery seems pretty cool. Maybe this is something I can go into one day.’”