LCU Chaparrals fall in Regional Semifinal

AUSTIN, TX (KCBD) - After upsetting the No. 3-seed Colorado School of Mines in the opening round of the South Central Regional, the Lubbock Christian Chaparrals matched up with the host team, No. 2-seed St. Edwards in the second round.
The Hilltoppers jumped out to a big lead and led the Chaps, 55-36 at the halftime break.
Lubbock Christian would go on to outscore St. Edwards in the second half by six but the deficit was too much – as they fall to the Hilltoppers 93-80.
With the loss, Lubbock Christian’s season comes to an end. They end the year with a record of 21-10.
