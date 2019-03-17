LCU Lady Chaps get past Colorado Mesa in Region Semifinals

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It was a battle all the way until the end, but the No. 3-seed LCU Lady Chaps edged out the No. 2-seed Colorado Mesa, 56-53.
Olivia Robertson led the way for LCU with 20-points and five rebounds.
Maddi Chitsey followed that with 15-points and four rebounds.
With the win, the Lady Chaps improve to 28-5 on the season and improve to 11-0 all-time when playing in the South-Central Region Tournament.
Also, the Lady Chaps have advanced to Tuesday’s region championship game to face wither West Texas A&M or Angelo State.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.