LCU Lady Chaps get past Colorado Mesa in Region Semifinals

LCU Lady Chaps get past Colorado Mesa in Region Semifinals
LCU Lady Chaps wrap up 2018 with a win (KCBD File Photo)
By Devin Ward | March 16, 2019 at 10:03 PM CDT - Updated March 16 at 10:03 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - It was a battle all the way until the end, but the No. 3-seed LCU Lady Chaps edged out the No. 2-seed Colorado Mesa, 56-53.

Olivia Robertson led the way for LCU with 20-points and five rebounds.

Maddi Chitsey followed that with 15-points and four rebounds.

With the win, the Lady Chaps improve to 28-5 on the season and improve to 11-0 all-time when playing in the South-Central Region Tournament.

Also, the Lady Chaps have advanced to Tuesday’s region championship game to face wither West Texas A&M or Angelo State.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.