Red Raiders taking on Northern Kentucky in Tulsa on Friday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the fourth time in program history, the Red Raider basketball team has made the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years.
Sunday evening out at 4ore! Golf, the Red Raiders learned they will be a three-seed and will play Northern Kentucky in Tulsa, OK.
Coming into the NCAA Tournament, the Red Raiders are ranked No. 7 in the nation after winning a share of the Big 12 Conference regular-season championship for the first time in program history.
The first and second rounds of the Tournament are set to start on March 21, and the Final Four will begin on April 6th and 8th in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
