Slightly warmer Sunday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -High clouds will continue tracking across the South Plains Sunday.
The South Plains will remain dry with slightly warmer temperatures expected during the day.
High temperatures climb into the lower 60’s in the Lubbock area Sunday afternoon.
Winds will be out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.
Other than a few clouds, Sunday night will be fair.
Low temperatures drop into the middle and upper 30’s. A few 20’s are possible across the Northwestern South Plains near Muleshoe.
Unsettled weather conditions develop by the end of next week with thunderstorm chances on the increase Thursday and Friday.
