Construction worker hit by pickup near 19th and Inler Ave.

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A construction worker was taken to the hospital this morning after being hit by a pickup truck near 19th and Inler Ave.
Police say it happened at 7:45 a.m.
The construction worker, who has not been identified, is listed to have moderate injuries.
Moments later, there were two additional crashes near that area of 19th and Inler. One involved a pickup truck and SUV. The second crash involved three vehicles. These crashes had minor injuries.
