Construction worker hit by pickup near 19th and Inler Ave.
By Amber Stegall | March 18, 2019 at 11:57 AM CDT - Updated March 18 at 11:57 AM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A construction worker was taken to the hospital this morning after being hit by a pickup truck near 19th and Inler Ave.

Police say it happened at 7:45 a.m.

The construction worker, who has not been identified, is listed to have moderate injuries.

Moments later, there were two additional crashes near that area of 19th and Inler. One involved a pickup truck and SUV. The second crash involved three vehicles. These crashes had minor injuries.

