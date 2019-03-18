Gold Star Families to be recognized with Purple Heart, Medal of Honor recipients on Monument of Courage

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Audrey Morin became a Gold Star Mother on September 28, 2005 when she lost her son in Iraq.
She said it is not easy. She puts a brave face on each day, but inside she misses her son.
“Gold Star Families are not physically injured like the soldiers, but we’re wounded just the same,” Morin said. “You just can’t see it.”
Gold Star Families are those that have lost a loved one while in service to our country in the military. Morin is a part of a community of Gold Star Families in Lubbock who encourage each other when the pain of loss is too much.
Their family members’ names are etched beside each other on a memorial, “but their families are still here,” Morin said, “and we’re still hurting.”
So, they are being recognized.
The Regional Monument of Courage has been in the works for three years, built to honor and recognize three groups of individuals - this region’s Medal of Honor recipients, Purple Heart recipients and Gold Star families.
Steven Oien, commander for Chapter 0900, Military Order of the Purple Heart, said these groups tend to be overlooked.
“We want to bring them out to the forefront where we can recognize and honor them as they should be,” Oien said.
On Sunday, the Morin family was recognized for their dedication to the Gold Star community through their help in fundraising, and for continually sharing their experience.
“We’re very proud and honored that they wanted to include the Gold Star families in this monument,” Morin said. “And, the best thing of all, is that our loved one won’t be forgotten.”
The monument is not finished. They’re still raising funds, but they hope to complete it by Veteran’s Day.
You can donate at: https://www.0900moph.com/monument-of-courage
