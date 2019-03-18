Know the Foe: 14-seed Northern Kentucky

TULSA, OK (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are set to tip-off the 2019 NCAA Tournament on Friday – when they face Northern Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Norse enter the “Big Dance” with a record of 26-8 on the season and are fresh off winning the Horizon League Conference Tournament title.
Northern Kentucky also won a share of their regular season title with Wright State.
The Norse enter the round of 64 match-up with the Red Raiders – winning 8 of their last 10 games.
Where they have four players averaging double-digit points per game, and they are led by Drew McDonald’s 19.1 per game.
McDonald is also averaging 9.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists per contest.
The other 3 players averaging double figures are Tyler Sharpe (14.1 points per game), Jalen Tate (14.0 points per game) and Dantez Walton (11.1 points per game).
In the Horizon League Conference statistics, here is how the Norse stacks out.
Offensive Stats:
- 2nd in scoring offense: 79.1 points per game (Which is good for 41st in Division 1 basketball)
- 1st in scoring margin: 10.4
- 1st in field goal percentage: 0.481
- 3rd in 3-point field goals percentage: .366
- Last in Free Throw Percentage: .665
- 3rd in offensive rebounds: 37.0
- 4th in turnover margin: 0.94
- 1st in assist/turnover ratio: 1.37 ratio
- 2nd assists: 17.09
Defensive Stats:
- 2nd in scoring defense: 68.8 points per game (Which is good for 107th in Division 1 basketball)
- 1st in defensive field goal percentage: .417
- 1st in defensive 3-point percentage: .313
- 3rd in defensive rebounds: 32.6
- 2nd in blocked shots: 4-per game
According to Vegas, the Red Raiders come into this game against Northern Kentucky as 14-points favorites.
The ESPN Power Index gives Texas Tech a 91.8-percent chance to win on Friday.
Tip off for this game in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is slated for 12:30 p.m., and will be televised on TNT.
