Lubbock woman gets 25 years for sexual assault of adoptive son

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock County district court has sentenced a woman for having sexual relations with her adoptive son.
Ashley Liford, 37, of Lubbock was sentenced to a combined 25 years on charges of sexual assault of a child and prohibited sexual conduct with a relative.
In June of 2017, Liford’s then 18 year-old son, Matthew Liford was charged with injury to a child after being accused of punching his 6-week-old baby and sending the child to the emergency room.
During the investigation, they discovered Matthew’s adoptive mother is also the mother of his infant child. Court documents show the Lifords have two children together.
Then in July of 2017, Ashley Liford and Matthew Liford were indicted by a grand jury for knowingly engaging in sexual intercourse with each other.
The charges that led to 20 years of Ashley’s sentencing stem from October 2016 for second degree felony count of sexual assault of a child as court documents revealed Matthew was 16 years-old when she and Matthew had their first child.
The second charge that carried a sentence of five years for prohibited sexual conduct with a relative will be served consecutively. She will receive credit for time served; she has served 651 days in jail.
Matthew Liford, 19, is pleading not guilty to charges of injury to a child, aggravated assault/domestic violence, and prohibited sexual conduct with a relative, his trial is scheduled to be on the docket on May 13, in the 137th District Court.
Ashley and Matthew are still in the Lubbock County Detention Center.
