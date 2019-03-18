Man sentenced after being caught in Plainview flying marijuana from California

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The California man who was caught in October of 2018 flying 140 pounds of marijuana from California to Alabama has been sentenced by a district judge.
Maksim Anatolyevich Mironov, 32, was indicted by a federal grand jury on October 31, 2018. Homeland Security agents confronted Mironov on October 4, as he was stopped in Plainview to refuel.
Agents said Mironov was acting visibly nervous as they asked about his flight plan, and he declined consent to search. A K-9 unit was brought in from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office that alerted the agents to the presence of narcotics on board.
In searching Mironov’s Cessna 210, agents found five duffel bags filled with marijuana, amounting to more than 65 kilos.
Mironov pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute marijuana and was ordered to pay $5,500 and serve one year in jail. Upon release, Mironov will be required to pay $1,000 a month until his fine is repaid. He will also serve three years of supervised release.
Mironov is required to participate in mental health treatment services until successfully discharged.
