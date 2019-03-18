Rain likely to return later this week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Now that spring-break has passed the weather has and will continue to be pleasant until Wednesday. A slight rain chance and cooler temps will return to the area for the middle of the week. The rain chances will primarily extend along the northern south plains and into the panhandle area with light amounts of rain in the forecast.
Here’s how the forecast is shaping up for the south plains region tomorrow through Saturday. Tuesday will be pleasant with light winds, increasing clouds and highs from 65-70 degrees throughout the area. The cold front arrives on Wednesday with cooler northeast winds and the rain chances to the north.
Thursday will warm to 60-65 degrees for most of the south plains and skies will be mostly cloudy. By late Thursday, more likely Friday morning showers and light rain will return to the south plains and continue during the day Friday.
By Friday evening and overnight into Saturday morning there will be some isolated thundershowers and storms with rain moving east during the morning hours. The potential for severe storms appears to be low at this time.
As for the afternoon temperatures, Friday will be cooler in the 50s with rain and Saturday will become windy and highs will return to the 60s, possibly 70s by Sunday.
