Spring Winds, Storms, and Freezes

As nice as yesterday was some people are asking about Spring planting, have we seen our last freeze of the season. The answer to that is, not likely. For Lubbock specifically, the average date of the last freeze in Spring is April 10. But there's quite a range to when the last Spring freeze occurs. The earliest (last-freeze in Spring) on record is February 24, which happened in 2012 (previous to that the earliest was March 12, 1935). The latest on record is May 8, back in 1938. Dates trend earlier to the northwest of Lubbock and later to the southeast.