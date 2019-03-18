Suspect armed with ice cream scoop wanted for aggravated robbery

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) - Plainview police are searching for a man who used an ice cream scoop to rob the Allsup’s on Olton Road in Plainview on Friday.
According to police, it happened around 1:30 a.m.
The police report says an Hispanic male, approximately 5′06″, slender build weighing between 160 to 180 pounds. He had a black goat-tee and was last seen wearing a dark colored cap, red and black flannel shirt and blue jeans.
Officials say the suspect poked a blunt object into the back of the clerk. This clerk believed it was a gun but turned out to be an ice cream scoop.
A Plainview investigator says this is an aggravated robbery due to the fact that the clerk was placed in immediate fear of death or serious bodily injury.
If anyone has any information about this crime, they’re urged to call 806-293-TIPS (8477).
In 2012, another Allsup’s in Plainview was robbed by a man with a sock.
