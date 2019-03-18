Texas Anti-Gang Center investigators make arrest in west Lubbock shooting

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On Friday, March 15th, Lubbock Texas Anti-Gang Center investigators arrested 41-year-old Nathaniel Blake Tyson for aggravated assault in connection to a March 11th shooting that sent one person to the hospital with injuries. Tyson was also charged with possession of a controlled substance, theft of a firearm, and multiple felon in possession of a firearm charges.
On the night of March 11th, the Lubbock Police Department received several calls reporting shots fired in the 6100 block of 37th Street. A 32-year-old male was taken by EMS to the hospital with moderate injuries.
TAG investigators responded to the scene to assist LPD with the investigation. Based on information gathered, it appeared the male victim had been in a physical altercation that escalated to a shooting at the home.
TAG investigators were able to identify Nathaniel Tyson as the suspected shooter. The case was presented to the Lubbock County District Attorney’s Office and an arrest warrant for aggravated assault was issued on March 15th.
Just a few hours after the arrest warrant was issued, TAG investigators located and arrested Tyson at a home in the 2800 block of 33rd Street. A search warrant for the home was obtained and executed, resulting in the discovery of methamphetamines and multiple guns including several that had been reported stolen.
Tyson remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center for charges of aggravated assault, theft of a firearm, six counts of felon in possession of a firearm, and a first degree felony of possession of a controlled substance.
His bond has been set at a combined $120,500.
