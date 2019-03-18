Texas Tech men’s basketball falls to #9 in AP Poll

(ASSOCIATED PRESS - KCBD) - Texas Tech men’s basketball fell two spots to #9 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25 men’s college basketball poll.
Texas Tech takes on Northern Kentucky in round one of the NCAA Tournament in Tulsa. Tipoff is set for 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Mar. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:
RecordPtsPrv
1. Duke (58) 29-5 1592 5
2. Virginia (5) 29-3 1497 2
3. North Carolina 27-6 1453 3
4. Gonzaga (1) 30-3 1398 1
5. Michigan St. 28-6 1382 6
6. Tennessee 29-5 1270 8
7. Kentucky 27-6 1232 4
8. Michigan 28-6 1146 10
9. Texas Tech 26-6 1033 7
10. Florida St. 27-7 1017 12
11. Houston 31-3 933 11
12. LSU 26-6 886 9
13. Purdue 23-9 727 13
14. Auburn 26-9 665 22
15. Buffalo 31-3 608 18
16. Virginia Tech 24-8 595 16
17. Kansas 25-9 590 17
18. Kansas St 25-8 529 15
19. Wofford 29-4 385 20
20. Nevada 29-4 361 14
21. Wisconsin 23-10 339 19
22. Cincinnati 28-6 335 24
23. Villanova 25-9 306 25
24. Iowa St. 23-11 245 -
25. Utah St. 28-6 73 -
Others receiving votes: Marquette 63, Maryland 55, Mississippi St. 35, Murray St. 12, New Mexico St. 11, UCF 9, Louisville 8, VCU 4, Seton Hall 3, Old Dominion 2, Liberty 1.
