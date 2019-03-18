TTU Women and Gender Studies hosts Women’s History Month events

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - March is Women’s History Month, and the Texas Tech Women and Gender Studies department is hosting a series of events on campus to highlight influential women.
Tricia Earl is the Program Manager and Academic Adviser for the department. She said Women’s History Month is quite young, first recognized in 1980 by Jimmy Carter.
Earl said there are many pioneer women of Texas Tech. Many were fundamental in the beginning administration, and some have buildings named after them.
Earl said Texas Tech has been at the forefront of making sure the women who have impacted the campus are recognized, and she said it’s a pivotal time to be a place for that to continue.
“We try to remind everyone that actually Women’s History Month is all year, it’s not just a month,” Earl said. “And, a lot of what we learn, or unlearn, about our history, it is in exposing the fact that women have been involved in all aspects of our history.”
Learn more at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/wstudies/
