Parmer County Sheriff’s Office looking for girl who called 911 when her mother collapsed

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Parmer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a very young girl who called 911.
According to a post from the Sheriff’s Office, on Monday afternoon, Parmer County 911 received a call from a girl who sounded extremely young, possibly pre-school who said she was playing and heard a noise and found her mother lying on the floor.
The call was disconnected before the girl could be identified or give a location. They know the call came from a cell phone and pinged from a tower near Friona.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Parmer County Sheriff’s Office at 806-481-3303 or 806-250-2711
