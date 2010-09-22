First Freeze Official Rules

OFFICIAL PROMOTION RULES

Promotion Description . This promotion is sponsored by Raycom Media Inc. KCBD-TV, 5600 Ave A, Lubbock, TX 79404; Yates Flooring Center, 1901 W. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79407. The promotion begins at 12:00 pm on September 13th, 2017 and ends when the first freeze of the season occurs, as determined by the National Weather Service Office in Lubbock, Texas. Entries must be received by end of business closing three days prior to the first freeze. Promotion is void where prohibited . By entering, each entrant accepts and agrees to be bound by these promotion rules .

Eligibility . No purchase necessary to enter or win . This promotion is open only to legal U.S. residents of Texas, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, and who reside in NewsChannel 11’s designated viewing area: Parmer, Castro, Swisher, Briscoe, Hall, Bailey, Lamb, Hale, Floyd, Motley, Cottle, Cochran, Hockley, Lubbock, Crosby, Dickens, King, Yoakum, Terry, Lynn, Garza, Kent, Gaines, Dawson, Borden, and Scurry, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry, who are 18 years of age or older at the time of entry. Employees and immediate family members of employees of Raycom Media, Inc., KCBD-TV, Yates Flooring Center, and their respective parent companies, affiliates, subsidiaries, agents, and their advertising and production agencies are not eligible to participate in this promotion. Previous winners are no longer eligible. Only one entry per individual will be accepted. If multiple entries are found, all will be disqualified.

How to Enter . There are 2 ways to enter this promotion. Beginning at 12:00pm on September 13th, 2017, individuals can go to Yates Flooring Center, 1901 W. Loop 289, Lubbock, TX 79407 and complete the entry form. Individuals can also enter by obtaining an entry form, and completing and mailing the entry form to First Freeze, KCBD-TV, 5600 Ave A, Lubbock, TX 79404. (Entry forms must include: name, address, phone number, and the day, hour, and minute of the first freeze.) Entries must be received by three days prior to the first freeze of the season in order to qualify. All entries become the property of Sponsor(s), and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to use any information submitted by entrants.

Entries must be filled out completely and legibly in order to qualify, and will be void if they are, in whole or in part, incomplete, illegible, damaged, irregular, counterfeit, altered, or obtained through theft or fraud. No mechanically reproduced, software-generated or other automated multiple entries are permitted. Sponsor(s) is/are not responsible for lost, late, illegible, misdirected or mutilated entries, including due to transmission, technical, and/or network failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any hardware or software (whether originating with sender or Sponsor(s)), telephonic failures, human error, or any other error or malfunction.

Any attempt to deliberately damage any web site or undermine the operation of the promotion is a violation of criminal and civil laws, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to seek damages from any person who makes such attempt(s).

Entry materials that have been tampered with or altered are void. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted by an individual shall be determined by Sponsor(s) in its/their sole discretion, and Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right to disqualify any entries by persons determined to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the promotion.

Prize(s) . The winner will be awarded a $5000 gift certificate from Yates Flooring Center. The prize money can be put toward anything sold by Yates Flooring Center, as well as services such as installation, etc. The Sponsor(s) reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value.

How the Prizes are Awarded . The person who comes the closest to guessing the exact time (day, hour, minute) of the first freeze, will be declared the winner. In the event of a tie, the individual who entered earlier will win. If both contestants entered on the same day, a drawing will take place on air during a KCBD NewsChannel 11 broadcast. Winner will be notified by phone within two days after the first freeze occurs. The inability of Contest Sponsors to contact a potential winner may result in disqualification and/or selection of an alternate winner from among all remaining eligible Submissions.

Odds of Winning . The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.

Conditions of Acceptance of Prize . Driver’s license or other appropriate picture identification is required to claim a prize. The winner(s), travel companion(s), and/or any other persons necessary will be required to execute and return a release and affidavit of eligibility within 15 days of prize notification, or the prize will be forfeited. A winner must take possession of his or her prize by the time frame given to them by Yates Flooring Center or the prize will be forfeited.

Winner(s) will be solely responsible for any and all local, state, and federal taxes, as well as license and registration fees incurred by participating in the promotion, including, but not limited to, transportation costs, gratuities and other items of an incidental nature. KCBD-TV will report any individual winnings over $600 (in cash or fair market value of goods or services) in a one year period to the Internal Revenue Service. Winner(s) will receive a Form 1099 from KCBD-TV if KCBD-TV reports any winnings to the Internal Revenue Service. Prize(s) may not be exchanged for cash or any other consideration.

Each winner agrees to the use of his or her name and likeness in publicity without any additional compensation, except where prohibited by law. By entering this promotion, each winner acknowledges that KCBD-TV, and all other sponsors and venues, have the right to publicize and broadcast each winner’s name, voice, and likeness, the fact that he or she won, and all matters incidental thereto.

Limitation on Liability . By entering this promotion, each entrant forever discharges and releases Sponsor(s), its/their parent companies, subsidiaries, affiliates, and their respective directors, officers, employees, and agents from any and all liability, claims, causes of action, suits, and demands of any kind arising from or in connection with the promotion, including, without limitation, responsibility for property damage, loss of life, or personal injury resulting from or in connection with participating in the promotion or from or in connection with use or receipt of the prize(s), however caused.

Sponsor’s Reservation of Rights . These official rules are subject to modification by KCBD-TV. In the event of a dispute, all decisions made by KCBD-TV are final and binding. Sponsor(s) reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to disqualify any person who tampers with the entry process or the operation of Sponsor’s/Sponsors’ web site(s), or who otherwise acts in violation of these official rules. Sponsor(s) further reserve(s) the right, in its/their sole discretion, to cancel, terminate, or modify this promotion if, for any reason, the promotion is not capable of completion as planned, including due to infection by computer virus, technical corruption, force majeure, or non-authorized human intervention that compromises or affects the administration, fairness, integrity, security, or proper conduct of the promotion.