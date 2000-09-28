John Robison

Abner has more than 30 years of news gathering experience Graduate: Lubbock High School Graduate: Texas Tech University As Managing Editor, Abner provides input in policy decisions and daily news coverage
Anchor/ Managing Editor
Anchor/Health Reporter
Anchor/Health Reporter
John is a fan of the great outdoors and when the skies aren't stormy you'll find John with fishing rod in hand, headed for his favorite spot to toss out a line. He and his family are avid campers as well.
Chief Meteorologist
Pete made a big decision in September 2004, leaving the top 5 market of Philadelphia to return to Lubbock and start a family. Pete returned to Lubbock after spending 7 years in the big city of Philadelphia.
Sports Director
Born: Tacoma Park, Maryland Residences: Maryland, New Jersey, Texas Graduate: Lake Highlands High school- Dallas, TX Graduate: Texas Tech University, Lubbock, Texas Sharon Maines anchors our #1 rated
Anchor/ Reporter
Daybreak Today and Noon News Co-Host and Weather AnchorSteve has more than 24 years of experience forecasting the weather of West Texas and eastern New Mexico. For his work off-air and on-air in public
Forecaster
Hi everyone! Thank you for stopping by our KCBD Web site, and of course for watching NewsChannel 11! My dream growing up in Levelland was to be a part of this wonderful news team. That dream became
Anchor/ Reporter
I guess you could say I was born to be a weatherman!! I was born in Kingsville, Texas shortly after Hurricane Beulah hit the South Texas coast spawning over 100 tornadoes. All in all, I've seen Texas
Meteorologist
Anchor / Reporter
Anchor / Reporter
Daybreak Breaking News Reporter