John Robison

John is a fan of the great outdoors and when the skies aren't stormy you'll find John with fishing rod in hand, headed for his favorite spot to toss out a line. He and his family are avid campers as well. But when he's not fishing or camping he and his son can be spotted driving and showing their blue 1971 Mustang around town.

He guides viewers through the severe weather here in the heart of Tornado Alley. John began working at NewsChannel 11 in 1983.

John has the Seal of Approval from the American Meteorology Society and has been selected many times as the Best Weathercaster (District 3) in Texas by the Associated Press. John also received recognition as a ‘Friend of Education' from the Lubbock Classroom Teachers Association.

John's background in education includes: MA Mass Communication from Texas Tech; BA Mass Communication from University of North Texas; Broadcast Meteorologist from Mississippi State.

