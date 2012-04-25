Tonight at 10 - Pete takes on the Saddle Tramps in 'I Beat Pete' - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Tonight at 10 - Pete takes on the Saddle Tramps in 'I Beat Pete'

  • A custodian at an area elementary school is accused of sexual harassment and the sexual assault of several co-workers. KCBD will break down the details in a 13-page arrest report.

  • We honor a local soldier, not only for his service, but also for his quick action that saved lives.

  • A Red Raider football player is taken to the hospital after an on-campus accident.

  • Karin McCay explains why some KCBD staffers traded in their suits and scripts for service with smiles.

  • And it's a throwback to the Old West as we take on the Saddle Tramps in I Beat Pete.

  • Chief Meteorologist John Robison will let you know if we can expect a repeat of today's record-breaking heat across the South Plains.

Powered by Frankly