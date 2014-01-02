Why Vitamin E might help your loved ones suffering from Alzheimer's

High doses of Vitamin E may be able to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease.

A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association found patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease who were given high doses of Vitamin E experienced a 6 month delay in the progression of their illness, and they needed fewer hours of caregiver help each day.

Researchers say Vitamin E is not a cure, but it may help reduce the symptoms, at least short term.

But experts warn that high doses of Vitamin E could interfere with other medications, so it's a good idea to talk to your doctor first before starting any vitamin therapy. @

