Why the FDA is concerned about supplements claiming to prevent concussions

According to officials from the Food and Drug Administration, it's important for you to shy away from supplements that claim to prevent or treat concussion.

The FDA has sent warning letters to supplement companies that promise decreased recovery time from a concussion, claiming that their products can minimize the long-term effects.

Experts say there is no dietary supplement that has been proven to benefit concussion patients.

Instead, the FDA says these supplements could contain harmful ingredients, or make parents and coaches believe young athletes can return to play sooner than they should.

This study was led by researchers at Duke University Medical Center and published in JAMA Pediatrics.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.