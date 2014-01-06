January 6th...the most depressing day of 2014

If this Monday was a particularly bad day for you, you're not alone!

Researchers say today, this first Monday of the year, is the typically most depressing day of the year.

That's according to British researchers who studied about 2 million tweets from the past three years, revealing that today had the lowest happiness score of the year.

The blue mood is blamed mostly on returning to a normal routine after the holiday break, but also because many, by now, have already cheated on a new year's resolution.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.