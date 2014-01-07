Are you an alcoholic...and you just don't know it?

Alcohol is the subject of a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and prevention.

"There are at least 38 million Americans who have problems with alcohol. A small conversation can make a big difference and help people reduce their alcohol use, but those conversations aren't happening," says CDC Director Dr. Tom Frieden.

The CDC is suggesting that doctors need to talk their patients about alcohol consumption.

Among other social problems, heavy drinking over time can lead to heart disease, liver problems and breast cancer.

The CDC says a conversation with the doctor might help people understand heavy alcohol use is defined in men as an average of more than two drinks a day, but an average of one drink a day in women.

Through the Affordable Care Act, most health plans cover alcohol screening and brief counseling without a co-pay.

