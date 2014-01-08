50 years ago today...the start of a smoking revolution

Today is a big day for the surgeon general, that first report with evidence that smoking can be deadly surprised the nation 50 years ago today, and health advocates are praising the impact saying that first report has helped save millions of lives.

But they say more needs to be done since it's estimated that more than 3,000 children still pick up that first cigarette every day.

"So, today, let's resolve to finish the work begun by Dr. Terry and so many others back in 1964. Let's commit to work towards generation-free, the first smoke-free population in history. What an achievement for us," says Robin Koval, the president and CEO of legacy.

When the surgeon general's first report was issued, the smoking rate in the U.S. was 55%. The rate has dropped to an 18% current smoking rate.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.