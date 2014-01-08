Why the flu is striking with a vengeance this winter season

The number of flu related hospitalizations and deaths are really climbing across the country. Widespread flu activity is reported now in 25 states, including Texas.

It is probably from the germ swap that typically comes after holiday get-together's. The bad flu strain this year Is H1N1, which tends to target young and middle aged adults.

"We are seeing people who are generally healthy in their 30s, 40s and 50s come down with very serious flu related illness and in some cases need life support," says Dr. Matthew Davis who is with the University of Michigan Health System.

But, it's important to remember that doesn't mean kids are protected. In Dallas, a 13 year-old-girl died as a result of her flu infection.

Remember, flu shots are your best protection, and there is still time to get that vaccine, which is easily available at area pharmacies and clinics.

