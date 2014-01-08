Why new funding for StarCare might mean needed help for your child

If you have a child with mental health or behavior issues and don't know where to turn, there is good news from StarCare, formerly MHMR.

That agency says it received additional funding in the last legislative session allowing it to accept more children in this area for free services. Previously, there had been a waiting list here, but now, they are open to serve another 50 to 60 children suffering from a variety of issues, including depression, anxiety, and family conflict.

This means your child, from ages 3 to 18, could get individual attention in an outpatient program through the Sunrise Canyon Behavioral Health Network, and cost will not be an issue.

For more information, call StarCare at 740-1421.

