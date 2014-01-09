Why Europe has found a light at the end of the tunnel for those suffering from sleep apnea

If you snore, or you sleep with someone who does, and the C-Pap machine is not a good treatment option…we have some good news for you, there is a new option on the horizon.

An implant able electronic device, which is already a big hit in Europe, is under review by the FDA.

The device is called inspire upper airway stimulation. It's still in clinical trials in this country, but researchers say this implant can stimulate the upper airway during sleep and strengthen the muscles that control the base of the tongue.

Studies show that after one year, patients had substantial drops in sleep interruptions, reduced daytime sleepiness, less snoring and improved quality of life.

We'll keep you posted if this treatment becomes available in the U.S.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.