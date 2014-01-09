If healthy eating is on your list of New Year's resolutions, an opportunity here this weekend could help guide you through that challenge.

United is providing its annual Health and Wellness Expo Saturday, January 119th and Sunday, January 129th, at all of its market street stores. That means you can get professional and personalized dietary advice, for free.

"We allow you to have your own personal nutritionist. Whenever you come and take one of our store tours and they're all different. You can focus on gluten free, dairy free shopping. You can focus on heart health shopping, whatever the case maybe that fits your specific health needs," says Eddie Owens who is with Market Street.

The expo this weekend is called "Build Your Own Basket". You can sample products, and learn more about all those tags on certain foods in the store which are part of the "Nu Val" system, where foods are scored for their nutritional value.

Also, market street pharmacies will provide screenings for blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol at no charge.

All this from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at all market street locations.

