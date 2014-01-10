New treatment for Parkinson's: Why researchers are hopeful

A new gene therapy could help reduce some symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Parkinson's patients commonly suffer from tremors, limb stiffness and balance problems due to a lack of the chemical dopamine in the brain.

But, a report in the "Lancet" says a new treatment injects an inactive virus into patients that prompts the brain cells to make dopamine. And so far, that has improved the motor function in all the patients in a clinical study.

Researchers are hopeful this therapy could someday become routine treatment for Parkinson's disease.

