Flu update: Is it a national epidemic

There is an update on the flu; it is now widespread in 35 states.

That's up from 25 states last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control, and if the metroplex is on your schedule soon, you should know emergency rooms there are feeling the heat.

"We're all staying late for our shifts, working overtime and trying to get these patients seen. We're employing all kinds of methods trying to get them in and out of the emergency department in a timely fashion," says Dr. Brad Sellers, with Methodist Dallas.

The dominant strain is still H1N1, the kind of flu that hits otherwise healthy young adults the hardest.

Nationwide, the CDC says the flu has sent more than 2,600 people to the hospital so far this season, and it's not just young adults. Ten children have died.

Remember, this year's flu vaccine appears to be a good match, and it is still not too late to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.