Possibility for hopeful mothers: a womb transplant

We've all heard about heart, lung, kidney, and even facial transplants. But doctors in Sweden have now performed 9 uterus transplants, using living donors.

There have been two other attempts to transplant wombs in turkey and Saudi Arabia, but both failed to produce babies. Surgeons are encouraged now that all these 9 recipients are doing well.

Still, the next step for each will be In-Vitro Fertilization. And while it's too soon to know if all 9 will end up with babies, the experts say that since the uterus transplant itself appears successful in 9 women this time, they are hopeful that some day it will allow women who lost a uterus to cancer or were born without one to carry their own biological children.

