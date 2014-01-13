Detecting Dementia Early: The simple test you can take

It's predicted the number of people with Alzheimer's disease will nearly triple in the coming decades. But now scientists believe there may be a way to spot some forms of dementia early, and use that knowledge to boost brain power, before it wastes away.

Some brain experts at several universities have put their minds together to come up with a free, online test that measures brain function in terms of language, reasoning, problem solving and memory. This comes after a study of more than 1,000 older adults.

So why take the test? Because if a problem is found early enough, some treatments might be able to slow the progression of memory loss. But here's what you need to know.

"If you do take this test, you need to take it to your physician. It's not a diagnostic test for any particular condition. It just says, hey maybe my thinking is not as good as it used to be," says Neurologist Douglas Scharre, who is with the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

If you'd like to take that online reasoning test, just go to Http://sagetest.osu.edu/</url

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.