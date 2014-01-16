Fitbit...why it's not doing its job to help keep some people fit

Did you get a "fitbit" for Christmas? If so, this apology is for you.

The maker of the popular activity-tracking device is apologizing to consumers who are reporting a skin rash after wearing what looks like a watch, but also serves as a pedometer and sleep tracker. So, if your fitbit is leaving a bit of a rash on your arm, the company says you're not alone.

Just stop using it and you can get it replaced with a different product by emailing the fitbit folks at www.fitbit.com

