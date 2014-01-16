Diet Drinks: could they hurt more than they help?

If your new year's resolution includes drinking diet soda to lose weight…you might not be a happy camper.

The experts at Johns Hopkins say not only does that not work, but diet sodas could make you gain. Researchers there surveyed thousands of adults in a recent 10 year period. They found diet soda drinkers ate more food than those who drank regular drinks.

Their theory is artificial sweeteners disrupt appetite control, which can instead make you more hungry.

Researchers say this is not a reason to go back to sugary drinks, just be aware that diet drinks may be the reason you crave more food than you might normally eat.

