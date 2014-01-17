Why smoking is now linked to more than lung cancer

It's been well established that smoking is the number one reason for a preventable early death, mainly because it can lead to heart disease and lung cancer. But a new report out today from the surgeon general paints an even scarier picture for those who light up.

It links smoking to 13 types of cancer, and a host of other health problems.

"Diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, colon cancer, liver cancer, as well as erectile dysfunction," says Dr. Boris Lushniak, who is the acting general surgeon.

It was 50 years ago that the nation first learned of the dangers of smoking. Even so, today, 18% of the adults in this country continue to smoke.

The government has set a goal now to reduce that to less than 10% in the next 10 years, and ultimately, hopefully, a smoke-free nation.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.