Snorting Smarties: the new craze for teenagers

"Eat; don't snort...Unless you want nasal maggots". That was the headline of a report today in the Los Angeles times. Apparently, some teens are snorting "smarties"....you know, those small round candies that come in a little roll.

The newspaper quotes a Mayo Clinic doctor who says maggots could feed off the sugary dust that gets wedged in the nose.

Apparently teens inhale it, or put the crushed candy in their mouths and blow it out the nose. Either way, the report says the crushed candy can act like a razor blade as it flies through the nasal cavity leaving sores and infection.

"It sounds so innocent, but scarring in your lungs, infection, even respiratory arrest can happen from the snorting of candies," says Dr. Stephanie Hartselle who is Hasbro Children's Hospital.

It turns out, snorting "smarties" is something junior high kids have been posting on YouTube for years. But doctors say it's time parents know about this, and talk about the risks to their children.

The report in the times says the crushed candy can act like a razor blade as it flies through the nasal cavity, leaving sores and infection, which laced with sugar, is what could attract the maggots in severe cases.

