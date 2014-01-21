Shopping cart injuries: how common are they among children?

From this month's issue of "Clinical Pediatrics", there is a warning to parents. As many as 66 children are injured every day, by a shopping cart.

This comes from the nationwide children's hospital, after researchers there have been following such emergency room records, since 1990.

Now, this study has revealed that more than a half million children under the age of 15 have been treated for a shopping cart injury, many falling head first over the cart, or landing under a cart that has tipped over on them.

You can guess the bottom line on this one. The study says parents need to keep a close eye on kids near a shopping cart, and make sure the little ones riding are always buckled in.

