Texting and walking: could it be as dangerous as texting and driving?

Texting and walking are two activities that don't go hand-in-hand.

Researchers at the University of Queensland studied 26 adults as they sent a text message while walking a short distance, and read messages at the same time. They compared that to people who walked without a phone.

I bet you know what they found, the texting and walking group walked much slower and were more likely to move side to side rather than make a straight path.

What was their conclusion? Texting and walking could be risky while navigating busy streets and sidewalks, so imagine what that could do in a car.

