Taking medicine during the flu: could it do more harm than good?

When you feel the aches and pains of the flu, do you reach for something first to bring down the fever? New research suggests taking fever reducing medicines, if it really is the flu, may lead to more harm than good.

The Canadian study found the use of ibuprofen and acetaminophen to bring down a flu-related fever may lead to thousands more influenza cases and additional flu deaths each year.

Haven't you heard your doctor say fever is a good sign that your body is fighting an infection? It's true, fever helps lower the amount of virus in the body, reducing the chance of it spreading. And when the fever drops, there is also a false sense of security that you're better. If you go back to work too soon, you spread the flu.

Bottom line, if you think you have the flu, get a diagnosis and advice from your doctor on how to treat it, and when to return to work.

