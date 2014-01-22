Omega three's: doing more than supporting heart health

A steady intake of omega three's from fish oils, like those in salmon, could preserve your brain cells in old age.

That comes from a new study out of the University of South Dakota, after studying the blood levels of those fatty acids in more than 1,000 women.

8 years later, researchers say brain scans on those same women showed the women with the highest levels of omega threes earlier... who researchers found those with the highest levels of omega-three's had larger brain volumes, which was roughly the equivalent of delaying the normal loss of brain cells by a year or two.

Outside experts say this study does not prove fish oil preserves brain function and memory.

The larger brain volume could be due to other factors, like education and physical activity. They say it doesn't hurt to incorporate fish oil in your diet, but there's no need to buy supplements based on this study.

