Caramel coloring in your soda: could it be dangerous?

The caramel coloring that makes some soft drinks brown is the focus of a new study from consumer reports. And the FDA is reviewing new data on a chemical called 4-mei.

It's actually an impurity that forms in that caramel coloring during the manufacturing process. While the FDA says there is no evidence the levels found in the food supply pose any risk to humans, lab tests on animals show that chemical by-product can cause cancer.

"This is about coloring food brown. We don't need to increase people's cancer risk from coloring food brown," says Dr. Urvashi Rangan with consumer reports.

Just to make it clear, clear soft drinks do not contain the chemical.

