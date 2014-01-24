Good news on the flu front, for once - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Good news on the flu front, for once

Good news in the government's weekly flu update. The virus did not spike as significantly this week as it has in weeks past.

It is still widespread in most states, but this week, the number of patients visiting their doctor with flu-like symptoms went down, and so did hospitalizations.

But officials say that we are not out of the woods yet, because flu season peaks through February.

