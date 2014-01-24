Fast food options: why the CDC is trying to lower sodium on the menu

The CDC says it is trying to work with fast food and dine-in restaurants to get them to provide all the favorites on the menu, but with less salt.

We know too much salt is not good for the heart, which is why it's recommended that we get no more than 2,300 milligrams of sodium every day.

But government researchers say they are finding many restaurants, fast food or dine-in, include about 2,000 milligrams or more, in just one meal.

So, they're asking restaurants to reduce salt, or include low-sodium items on the menu.

