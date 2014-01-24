Role reversal: kids teaching the parents

In the ultimate case of role reversal, a new study finds kids are the ones teaching their parents, about modern technology.

Researchers in Chile studied more than 200 parents and their children. They found up to 40% of parents learned how to work computers, or navigate the internet, from their kids.

You can guess what the experts determined, kids today are learning new technologies in school, and that knowledge spills over to the parents.

