Shaley Sanders is a fifth-generation Texan with a deep-seated love for the Lone Star State. Shaley joins the KCBD news team after reporting for KLTV, KCBD's sister station in Tyler.

During her time at KLTV, she covered several impactful stories such as the tragic fertilizer plant explosion in West. She was also invited into a hospital's delivery room where a woman used FaceTime so that her military husband could watch their daughter's birth from overseas.

A graduate of Texas Christian University, Shaley earned a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sociology. Following graduation, Shaley completed successful stints in both New York and Philadelphia where she created video content for well-known fashion companies and managed media and fashion shows for some of the world's finest designers during New York's Fashion Week.

Shaley is also a graduate of the Travel Channel Academy, where she honed her skills in the art of digital filmmaking with mentors from New York University's Film School. If you have a story idea for Shaley, email her at ssanders@kcbd.com. You can also follow her on Twitter @ShaleyKCBD and on Facebook at Shaley Sanders KCBD.