Permanent relief for heartburn sufferers has arrived

If you're one of the millions of Americans suffering from chronic heartburn, there's a new breakthrough that could bring permanent relief.

It's called "linx", and it works a lot like surgical procedures that reshape the stomach and tighten the esophageal passage, but it's a much simpler process. Linx is made up of tiny magnets that wrap around your esophagus like a bracelet.

"This thing can go around the door between your stomach and your food tube -- and it can open and close just like your normal door does. This operation instead of two to two and a half hours can take as little as 45 minutes to an hour and we don't have to change the stomach," says surgeon James Rosser.

Dr. Rosser says there's a scale of severity for heartburn sufferers, and anyone who is at a three or a four on that scale, could be a candidate. He says in most patients, heartburn is gone after the procedure, no matter what they eat.

I haven't heard if this procedure is done here locally. If you know a doctor who does the "linx" procedure, using magnets to correct reflux disease, call me, so we can learn more about it in another HealthWise segment.

Copyright 2013 KCBD. All rights reserved.